Lakers Rumors: $14M Center Listed as Trade Target For LA This Summer
Following the trade of Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, the Lakers needed a center who they could count on in the starting lineup. They tried to trade for Mark Williams to alleviate that issue.
Instead, the Lakers found themselves failing Williams' physical. That meant that the trade did not go through, and they weren't going to be adding a starting center this year.
Jaxson Hayes continues to be the starter for the Lakers. He will be the starter for the rest of the season and has actually played some of the best basketball of his career.
The Lakers will have to address the center position in the offseason. They can either try to sign a center or make a trade for one.
Bleacher Report believes that the Lakers could try to go after Mitchell Robinson in a trade. He is the backup center for the New York Knicks.
Robinson just made his season debut last week after missing the first 58 games of the season with an injury. Injuries have been a big story in Robinson's career so far.
Despite being just 26 years old, the center has played more than 61 games just twice in his career. That injury history could be part of the reason why the Lakers could be able to acquire him.
Robinson is a premier shot blocker when he is on the floor. He's someone who can singlehandedly change a defensive game plan with him on the court.
The Lakers need someone that can help clean up mistakes of the frontcourt defensively. Doncic is not a good perimeter defender, so they need someone who can help out behind him.
Robinson would be able to do that, as well as help them with rebounding. Robinson is one of the best offensive rebounders in the league.
Robinson would be on an expiring contract next season, so his would be an attractive contract to acquire. He'll only make $12.9 million next year on a descending deal.
In his career, Robinson boasts averages of 7.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.
