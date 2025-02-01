Shams Charania Reveals Lakers Priority Heading Into Trade Deadline
With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching on Feb. 6th, the Los Angeles Lakers are in a strong position to make a move to bolster their roster and make a push for a championship.
Currently sitting at 27-19, the Lakers are in 5th place in the Western Conference and are only half a game behind the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. The team is being led by LeBron James, who at 40 years old is defying the odds, and Anthony Davis, who has been playing at an MVP level this season, although he is currently sidelined with an abdomen injury.
Despite their strong performance, the Lakers know that they need to make a few adjustments to truly compete for an NBA title, and as the trade deadline approaches, their focus has been on adding depth, particularly at the center position. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, both James and Davis have been vocal about their desire to add a center to help solidify the team’s interior play.
"On the priority list I think the center spot is probably top of mind for Anthony Davis and LeBron James,” Charania said. “From my understanding, they don’t want the Lakers to go or take their future, that is not what this is about. It’s about how can we be aggressive? How can we be active before the trade deadline to go get a couple pieces? Anthony Davis told me, 'I think we’re one to two pieces away from a championship.'"
Davis has long advocated for a traditional center to help him with rebounding and rim protection, and with Davis’ injury issues, the Lakers could use some additional depth at the position. The team has a number of trade assets that could be used in a potential deal, including Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Max Christie, and a collection of future draft picks.
One player who could make sense for the Lakers is Portland’s Robert Williams III. Known for his shot-blocking ability and elite rebounding, Williams would give the Lakers the defensive presence they need to complement Davis.
Another potential target could be Washington's Jonas Valančiūnas, a skilled low-post player with a strong rebounding presence, who could provide immediate help in the paint.
The challenge for the Lakers will be striking the right balance between making a meaningful move now and not sacrificing too much future flexibility.
The Lakers have shown they can compete at a high level this season, but with the right pieces added to the roster, they could become even more dangerous. The next few days will be crucial as the Lakers look to solidify their championship aspirations before the trade deadline.
