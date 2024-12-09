All Lakers

Shohei Ohtani Gifted Unique Jersey in First Lakers Game Appearance

Ricardo Sandoval

Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) introduces designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) to speak to fans during the World Series Championship Celebration at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are taking the Portland Trail Blazers, and they have a special guest in attendance, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. 

Ohtani was not only in attendance at the game but was also gifted a unique jersey alongside his wife, Mamiko Tanaka.

The Lakers are struggling at the moment, but hopefully, they can find a spark with the new champion in attendance. 

This story will be updated...

