Lakers Star, Former USA Basketball Player, Projects Dominant Olympic Run This Year
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves, who starred for Team USA on last year's FIBA World Cup team, is very confident that this year's vintage can bring home the gold, according to Philip Martel of Rappler.com.
Reaves' two All-Star Los Angeles frontcourt teammates, 20-time All-NBA forward LeBron James and nine-time All-Star center Anthony Davis, are currently playing critical roles for the club, in their first Olympics since winning gold at the 2012 London games. Team USA is 3-0 at present, with James having started every single game and Davis fast emerging as one of the club's best interior defenders, along with fellow All-Defensive First Team big man Bam Adebayo.
During a promo event in Manila, Philippines for online gaming site Arena Plus, Reaves spoke in awe of this year's iteration of Team USA. The group, coached like Reaves was last year by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, heads to the quarterfinal phase of competition having won its first three games by an average of 21.3 points per bout.
“I mean, they’re going to be tough to beat,” Reaves noted. Team USA struggled to close out the competition in three of its five exhibition contests with Phoenix Suns All-Star forward Kevin Durant sidelined, but has appeared pretty unbeatable since. “It looked a little shaky at first, but you just got to give these guys, you know, a little bit of time to adapt and kind of learn how to play with one another, because not one of those guys’ role on that team is the same as what they do in the [NBA].”
During the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Reaves posted averages 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. His efforts on that squad weren't enough for the team to medal, as Team USA lost the bronze medal game against a stacked Team Canada. Team Germany, led by ex-Lakers point guard Dennis Schröder, claimed gold in that competition.
“For [Durant] to be coachable and take on the challenge of coming off the bench, and giving the bench a lift is special. So you got to tip your hat to a guy like that, that really just cares about winning,” he added. “Since all those guys have bought into that mindset, they have all the talent in the world, and it’s going to take an unbelievable performance from somebody else to beat them.”
Reaves reflected on his own 2023 Team USA experience under Kerr and alongside Minnesota Timberwolves All-NBA shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who's a key bench piece for the 2024 club.
“I realized, and I was just like, ‘Wow, this is very crazy for me.’ Just because, we’ve got guys on the team, like Anthony Edwards, one of the best players in the league, Brandon Ingram, all guys that are max contract guys, and then it gets to my name, and it was obviously the loudest ovation, which was very special for me,” Reaves said. “Being able to, you know, kind of be an inspiration for all these kids out here is something that… I cherish and, you know, want to do. So I just… want to say I appreciate every single one of you,” he continued.
