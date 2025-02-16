Steph Curry Never Contacted Lakers' LeBron James to Discuss 2024 Trade
The NBA All-Star Game is just around the corner, set to take place tomorrow, Sunday, February 16, 2025.
It’s a time when the league’s biggest stars come together for an exciting and entertaining exhibition of talent. One of the headliners for this year’s game is Golden State Warriors point guard, Steph Curry, who recently spoke to the media during NBA All-Star Media Day.
More Lakers: New Luka Doncic, Kobe Bryant Lakers Mural in the Works
Among the many topics discussed, one of the most notable was the recent trade rumors surrounding Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Over the past few weeks, speculation had swirled regarding potential trade deals ahead of the February trade deadline, with James' name appearing in several reports. At 40 years old, James has made it clear that he wants to play on a team that is in a strong playoff position, further fueling the rumors of him leaving the Lakers.
The speculation intensified after both Curry and James formed a strong bond while competing together in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, where they helped lead Team USA to gold.
Their camaraderie was evident, with the duo showing a deep mutual respect. Naturally, this sparked discussions about whether the two could potentially team up in the NBA, something that had never materialized due to their long-standing rivalry.
However, Curry quickly shot down the rumors during his media session. Addressing the idea that he had reached out to James about potentially joining the Warriors, Curry firmly denied the claims.
“Like any talented, high-IQ basketball player, whether it's LeBron, whether it's KD, whether it's me, whether it's AD, whoever you put him [with] on any team, you should be able to figure it out," Curry said to ESPN. “That’s as far as it got from a year ago. Because it sounded outlandish when I first heard about it. I never thought he’d leave the Lakers. And I obviously said I never really wanted to leave here.”
Curry’s comments put an end to the speculation, making it clear that while the idea of teaming up with James may sound intriguing, there was no truth to the rumors.
Both players have spent years facing off against each other in the NBA Finals, Christmas Day games, and All-Star Games, establishing a fierce rivalry on the court.
As the All-Star Game approaches, fans will be excited to see Curry and James once again share the court as teammates, even if their collaboration off the court remains nothing more than a rumor.
With the season still in full swing, the focus will be on their performance and how they continue to lead their respective teams toward playoff contention.
More Lakers:
Lakers Could Have Reunited with Former Center On Buyout Market Before Adding Alex Len
Lakers Could Go After All-Star Center This Offseason
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI