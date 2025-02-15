Lakers Could Go After All-Star Center This Offseason
After Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams failed his physical and the Los Angeles Lakers opted to rescind his trade, L.A. pivoted, signing 7-footer Alex Len off the buyout market. Len proved utterly beatable in playing extended minutes during his Lakers debut.
The 31-year-old, brought in to help spell starter Jaxson Hayes, has lost some athleticism and mobility over the years, and it showed. Hayes suffered a facial contusion during the first half of Los Angeles' 131-119 Thursday loss to the lowly Utah Jazz and was quickly ruled out for the second, compelling first-year head coach to make Len his starter heading into the bout's final two quarters.
In 22 minutes, the Maryland product scored four points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two dimes and blocked one shot while offering very little resistance around the rim against Walker Kessler.
Hayes has performed adequately with 10-time All-Star former Lakers starting center Anthony Davis now on the Dallas Mavericks.
In last his seven games as a starter (Davis went down with an injury even prior to the Lakers' trade of him for Luka Doncic and others), Hayes is averaging 8.0 points on 83.3 percent shooting from the floor and 66.7 percent shooting from the foul line, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals a night. He's a solid finisher around the rim, although he's not an instinctive defender and a bit lumbering for a Luka Doncic lob target.
Even if they retain Hayes in unrestricted free agency this summer, it seems likely Los Angeles will again look for an upgrade at the position.
There are some premium potential free agent fits set to hit the market this summer, toplined by 3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, still somehow only 28.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports observes that, should Los Angeles look to get a more affordable option, the team would still have some viable possibilities.
"If the Lakers want to go a bit cheaper, Clint Capela and Brook Lopez are more feasible mid-level targets. Capela fits the Doncic-friendly mold of a rim-runner and rim-protector to a tee, but he's now 30, so he's likely more of a band-aid than a long-term answer," Quinn writes.
Lopez, a one-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive Teamer, previously played for his hometown Lakers during the team's ill-fated 2017-18 season. He's been with the Milwaukee Bucks ever since, and was a critical component of the team's title push in 2020-21. Like Turner, he's a solid modern center capable of protecting the paint and shooting triples, but he's in his relative dotage, having been in the league since 2008.
The 7-foot-1 Stanford product, who turns 37 in April, is averaging 12.1 points on .475/.368/.822 shooting splits, 4.7 rebounds 1.9 blocks and 1.7 assists across his 52 healthy games this season.
