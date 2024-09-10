Steph Curry on Lakers' LeBron James: 'I Had To Get Used to Liking That Guy'
Steph Curry spoke about his camaraderie with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James when he appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Friday.
As Curry arrived on the set, he flashed his Olympic gold medal to the crowd, which received loud "USA" chants and a round of applause.
The four-time NBA champion explained what he did to elevate his game after two poor performances in the Paris Games. Playing in his first Olympics, Curry scored a total of 29 points on 10-of-28 shooting, going 5-of-20 from 3, in the first four games of the tournament.
"It’s positive self-talk. We were winning, and I was doing my part—setting screens, playing hard—but I wasn’t making shots," Curry told Colbert. "I knew at some point I’m going to need to make some shots because that’s why I’m here. After we played Puerto Rico, I was doing an interview, and they were asking me, ‘What’s wrong with your shot? Are you worried about it?’ I said, ‘No, we’re winning, and I know a flurry is coming.’ As soon as I said that, LeBron walks behind me and says, ‘Damn right it is.’ That gave me a lot of confidence. It caught me off guard because, you know, I had to get used to liking that guy after all of our battles. Now we're teammates and friends, but it was a confidence boost, and it came at the right time.”
Curry had a lights out performance in Team USA's 98-87 win over France. He posted 24 points and five assists. Meanwhile, James recorded 14 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.
Curry led Team USA in their epic comeback win over Serbia in the semifinals. Curry had a 36-point performance to put the Americans over the top.
James recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
James was named the MVP of Paris 2024 Men's Basketball after leading the team to its fifth straight gold medal. James averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals through six games.
The long-time rivals became close friends in Paris and their chemistry was palpable when Team USA took the court.
As the NBA season commences, the camaraderie between Curry and James likely won't get in the way of winning for the legendary players. However, fans are desperate to witness the pair back on the same team ahead of James' looming retirement.
