Lakers News: Stephen A Smith Pitches LA Hire Freshly-Available Recent Coach of the Year
The search for the 29th head coach in the Los Angeles Lakers' franchise history is still in progress. Although we're only a week away from the 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers seem to be in no rush to hire a head coach.
While the potential appointment of JJ Redick as the next head coach of the Lakers is a topic of interest, the NBA community was jolted on Wednesday by the unexpected news that the Detroit Pistons fired their head coach, Monty Williams.
Williams is one of the more accomplished and highest-paid coaches in the league, and after one season in Detroit, he was relieved of his duties. That now raises the question of whether the Lakers will pursue the 52-year-old coach. It's unclear if they will or not, but ESPN TV personality Stephen A. Smith believes Williams should be a candidate for the Lakers head coach position.
"I know we've been talking a lot about JJ Redick, but with Monty Williams available, that is a situation the Los Angeles Lakers should look at. I would definitely say that they should look at it," Smith said. "I think Monty Williams should definitely be a candidate for the job."
On paper, Williams is the best candidate currently available on the coaching cycle. His track record as a coach speaks for itself, and if the Lakers pull the trigger, they would get a veteran, experienced coach who has been there and done that with multiple teams in the league. His proven success could be just what the Lakers need to turn their fortunes around.
As a head coach, Williams has a record of 381-404 (.485) and has reached the postseason five times in 10 seasons. He has been the head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, and Pistons, even leading the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals and winning Coach of the Year in 2021-22.
