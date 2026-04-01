LeBron James Receives Final Injury Designation for Lakers vs. Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers will play host to Donovan Mitchell and the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, with the team trying to win a fourth straight game and its 50th win of the 2025-26 campaign.

Ahead of the matchup with the Cavs, superstar forward LeBron James popped up on the Lakers’ injury report due to left foot injury management, with the team listing him as questionable to play in this second game of a back-to-back set.

LeBron James Will Play vs. Cavs

LeBron James (left foot injury management) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 1, 2026

Fortunately for the Lakers, James has been cleared to play against his former team.

However, the Lakers will still be without veteran guard Marcus Smart, who has been dealing with a right ankle contusion. That injury will keep Smart in street clothes for a fourth straight game and will remain a concern with the start of the NBA playoffs being right around the corner on April 18.

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