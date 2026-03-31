‘The Logo’ Trailer Hints at Jerry West’s Untold Lakers Story Fans Never Heard Before

On Tuesday, Prime Video dropped the official trailer for Jerry West: The Logo, a feature-length documentary directed by Emmy-winning director Kenya Barris, from Khalabo Ink Society and Propagate Content, set to release on April 16.

Barris is best known as the creator of the hit ABC sitcom “Blackish,” as well as a co-creator of “America’s Next Top Model.”

The documentary is described as covering the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s NBA career and his life off the court. It features what turned out to be West’s final interview, where he will be discussing his playing days as well as his struggles with depression, his marriage, and his complex feelings toward fatherhood, among other topics.

It is set to capture West at his most vulnerable and memorable moments. There will be numerous never-before-told stories from family members, friends, teammates, and NBA colleagues.

Among those expected to be included in the documentary will be Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. West’s wife and several of his children will be featured.

West is regarded as one of the game’s greatest players, who was a 14-time All-Star, Olympic Gold Medalist, and an NBA champion. He earned 10 All-NBA First Team nods, two All-NBA Second Team selections and four NBA All-Defensive First Team nods.

He was also selected to all three anniversary teams (35th, 50th, 75th), had his No. 44 jersey retired by the Lakers and has a statue outside Crypto.com Arena.

His tremendous impact went well beyond his playing days and his legendary silhouette as the NBA logo, as he played a significant part in helping form the “Showtime” Lakers, who won five championships in nine trips to the NBA Finals.

Jan 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers retired jereys of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33), Elgin Baylor (22), Kobe Bryant (8 and 24), Pau Gasol (16), Gail Goodrich (25), Magic Johnson (32), Shaquille O'Neal (34), jerry West (44), Jamaal Wilkes (52), James Worthy (42), George Mikan (99) and Chick Hearn at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He also had his fingerprints all over the Shaq/Kobe Lakers of the early 2000s, which won three straight NBA titles. West later played a front-office role that helped mold the Golden State Warriors in the 2010s, during which they won three NBA titles.

As an executive, he was part of eight NBA championships and won two NBA Executive of the Year awards. West’s vast impact on the league extends over 60-plus years, as a transformative figure both as a player and in the front office.

It will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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