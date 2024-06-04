Lakers News: Trade Cost for 2020 LA Champ Kyle Kuzma Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to upgrade their roster this offseason after a disappointing 2023-24 season. The Lakers could take various actions on this front, and one option is to bring back former Lakers champion and forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma has been linked to the Lakers for some time now, and there's a chance Los Angeles could be in play for him via trade. What may be the asking price for the 28-year-old? Well, according to Clutch Points reporter Brett Siegel, the asking price for Kuzma is the same as it was this past trade deadline.
"However, the Wizards' asking price for their best talent was too steep for anyone to fully commit to in the middle of the season," Siegel wrote. "At the trade deadline, Washington was seeking multiple first-round picks in exchange for Kuzma, league sources told Siegel. "This same mindset and asking price exist heading into the summer."
The former Laker champion's potential return is intriguing, but the price for a player like Kuzma may be a bit too steep. Nonetheless, you know what you're getting in a player like Kuzma; he could provide scoring punch when needed, is a willing defender, and, more importantly, knows how to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis; that last part has been evident.
Siegel also added that the Wizards are willing to discuss all options and trades presented to them that don't involve their first round 2023 draft pick, Bilal Coulibaly. The Wizards are coming off a disappointing 15-67 record in 2023-24. Potentially moving Kuzma for some pieces seems realistic, and a chance to return to his old team also seems possible.
One thing is for sure: The Lakers won't be shy about making their rounds to see who's available. Kuzma could be a serious player for L.A.
