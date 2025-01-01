More Lakers Trade Deadline Roster Plans Reportedly Revealed
The 18-13 Los Angeles Lakers have effectively emerged as an occasional "tough out" during the regular season.
But it seems like that's their ceiling, at least as currently comprised.
Their issues are legion — although they did make a savvy move in offloading D'Angelo Russell's expiring contract and young forward Maxwell Lewis, plus three second round draft picks, to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith and microwave scoring guard Shake Milton.
Los Angeles still has issues, though, and remains a tier below the West's best.
All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis may be a terrific two-way player along the post, but beyond him, L.A. has incredibly limited health. Both of Davis' chief backups, minimum-salaried Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes, have been out for a while (Wood has been sidelined all year), while defensive-oriented forward Jarred Vanderbilt has also been on the shelf for the entirety of L.A.'s 2024-25 season so far.
Finding an above-average backup center, or perhaps even someone good enough to occasionally start next to Davis in certain lineups (i.e. a floor spacer), is the kind of roster-bolstering move that could behoove the club.
The team absolutely should not be looking for a third star. Such a move may be tougher to pull off and, if the Russell Westbrook era teaches us anything, incredibly risky for an aging core of Davis and All-NBA Third Team forward LeBron James.
Sources inform ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel that Los Angeles is not looking to add long-term depth in the form of a third star or bring on major money that will affect its cap. Thus, the team may indeed be on the hunt for more role player help instead.
"While it appears as if Rob Pelinka will be aggressive to get LeBron James and Anthony Davis more help, the Lakers are not in the market to take on significant contracts, league sources said. It is unlikely LA will pursue a third All-Star talent, especially with the organization not wanting to part ways with Austin Reaves," Siegel writes.
Reaves, 26, is on one of the most team-friendly deals in the NBA. Due to some cap shenanigans, the 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product was only able to ink a four-year, $53.8 million deal with Los Angeles as a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023, despite being able to sign a much richer deal elsewhere. He's worth probably double what he's making, as an above-average starting guard who can handle, create, pass and shoot. Clearly, Lakers team president Rob Pelinka values Reaves' cost-effective deal more than what it might be able to get him in trade.
