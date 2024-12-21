Two Centers Reportedly 'Piquing' Lakers Interest Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers are always a team that fans pay attention to close to the trade deadline. Everyone knows that they are in win-now mode with LeBron James on the roster. As long as he is playing in Los Angeles, the Lakers are going to do everything they can to win an NBA title.
Los Angeles is a team that is looking for some help to support their two superstars. Anthony Davis is playing some outstanding basketball, but both he and James are injury risks. The Lakers need guys who can help carry the team in case either one of them gets hurt.
This looks like it could be a fairly active trade deadline in the NBA. The Lakers have been linked to a few superstars, but they have also shown interest in a couple of centers according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. that could help their goal of improving the bench. One of those centers is Robert Williams III.
Williams III is currently playing for a Portland Trail Blazers team that is going nowhere. They need pieces to help accelerate their rebuild. It's clear that Williams III is not part of those plans. He would be a good fit behind Davis to help provide some backup center minutes, provided he can stay healthy.
The other center they have been shown some interest in is Jonas Valančiūnas. Valančiūnas is coming off the bench for the Washington Wizards and has played well, averaging 12 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He comes off the bench but certainly can still start if needed.
Valančiūnas would be a better player to get than Williams III because of his availability. He's not someone who misses a lot of games. He's a big, surly guy who will fight for rebounds. Not only that, but depending on the matchup, he could start at the five spot when the Lakers play a bigger opponent. That would allow them to shit Davis to the four.
One positive to grabbing someone like Valančiūnas is that his contract is very manageable. He just signed a three-year $30 million deal with the Wizards in the offseason. That would make acquiring him fairly easy for the Lakers if that's the decision they decide to make.
Any deal with the Lakers likely won't occur until the trade deadline. That will give them the best chance to assess what's going on in the rest of the NBA.
