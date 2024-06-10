UConn Trolls Lakers Following Dan Hurley's Decision To Stay
It's been a rough morning for the Los Angeles Lakers. UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley turned down a chance to come to Los Angeles, opting to go for a three-peat with the Huskies.
The Lakers made an all-out effort to land Hurley but ultimately weren't successful. To add insult to injury, the UConn social media team seemed to troll the Lakers with a post about their practice.
With Hurley staying at UConn, the Lakers now will have to change direction back to their original candidates. Before Hurley was mentioned as an option, former NBA guard JJ Redick was seen as the favorite for the Lakers open position.
Redick, currently a broadcaster and podcaster, has been mentioned for the Lakers over the last month following the dismissal of Darvin Ham. Los Angeles had reportedly "zeroed" in on Redick before the news of Hurley meeting with the Lakers broke.
Los Angeles could also go after former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego, who has been in the mix from the start. But this news about Hurley staying at UConn is a blow to Los Angeles this offseason.
The team made a big push to land Hurley and saw it blow up in their faces. Now, they will have to hire a secondary choice, which typically doesn't work out well for teams.
More Lakers: Dan Hurley Spurns Lakers, Will Stay at UConn