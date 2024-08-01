Lakers News: USA Basketball Coach Steve Kerr Will Demote LA All-Star to Bench vs Puerto Rico
Team USA cruised to a win on Wednesday against Team South Sudan, 103-86. After a nail-biting win against Team South Sudan in the exhibition a few weeks ago, Team USA didn't take them lightly this time around with a convincing victory from start to finish.
Team USA had their second convincing win in the Olympic tournament, and it was thanks to the starting lineup Team USA head coach Steve Kerr rolled out there. Kerr decided to bench 2023 MVP Joel Embiid for Lakers superstar Anthony Davis for Wednesday's match. Davis fit into the starting lineup like a glove, and Embid didn't play a single minute.
However, things will return to how they were in the previous games. Kerr announced the starting lineup for Team USA's match on Saturday, and Embiid will be back in the starting lineup, which means Davis will come off the bench once again.
Washington Post National NBA writer Ben GFolliver shared the news via Twitter/X.
The lineup will consist of Lakers superstar LeBron James, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, Suns' Devin Booker, Celtics' Jrue Holiday, and Embiid. Team USA will take on Team Puerto Rico on Saturday.
Davis played 19 minutes for Team USA and scored eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks, shooting 4-for-7 from the field.
Since the first game against Team Canada in Las Vegas, it has been evident that Davis is the best fit for Team USA. Davis doesn't need the ball to dominate, as he's shown repeatedly in his Hall of Fame trajectory career.
As for Embiid, what makes him so great is his scoring ability for his size and when the offense runs through him. That is not the case in a team filled with superstar players. Embiid needs the ball to make an impact, and it's clear that this setting isn't a positive for him.
Davis' defense, rebounding ability, and versatility to switch on defense from any position 1-5 are a luxury, especially in this FIBA setting. There are no three seconds in the key violation, so if Davis wanted, he could float around the rim and play shot blocker.
Davis is a special player, and whether he starts or not, he will continue to show why he is among the best players in the world. Through two games in Olympic play, Davis has recorded 15 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. He is a +23 on the floor while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.
More Lakers: Should Anthony Davis Request A Trade This Season?