Victor Wembanyama Season-Ending Injury Could Impact Lakers' LeBron James

Wemby this season:



— Leading NBA in blocks

— Leading NBA in stocks

— Only player with a 5x5

— First player ever with 3+ BPG and 3+ 3PM

— First 20p/10r/1s/3b season since 1996

— Youngest center with a 50-point game

— Youngest center with 30-PT triple-double



