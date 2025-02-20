Victor Wembanyama Season-Ending Injury Could Impact Lakers' LeBron James
The San Antonio Spurs’ star second-year center Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder, effectively ending his 2024-25 season.
This shocking blow to the young prodigy, who was making waves in his debut campaign, is not only a major setback for the Spurs but also shakes up the entire NBA landscape—especially for Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and his pursuit of a fifth NBA championship.
Wembanyama was well on his way to securing the Kia Rookie of the Year award and an All-NBA selection.
He was putting up remarkable numbers: 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, while also leading the league in blocks.
His potential was seen as a game-changer for the Spurs and the NBA, as the 7’4” center had already proven to be a dominant force on both ends of the floor.
With his absence now confirmed for the rest of the season, the dynamic of the Western Conference, particularly the playoff race, takes on a new shape.
For James, Wembanyama's injury could mean a bit more breathing room.
The Lakers, currently contending for a playoff spot, may find their path to a championship a little less crowded.
With Wembanyama out for the season, the veteran forward for the Lakers will have a better chance to claim one of the coveted All-NBA spots.
James, in his 21st season, is still performing at an elite level, and with the Lakers vying for a top spot in the Western Conference, his case for another All-NBA selection has strengthened. His leadership, combined with strong individual performances, places him in a prime position to seize the opportunity left by Wembanyama's injury.
For the Lakers, this shift could prove crucial in maintaining their momentum toward a deep playoff run, especially with James’ consistent excellence anchoring the team’s title hopes.
With Wembanyama sidelined, the Spurs’ playoff hopes are significantly diminished, and even though theh Spurs were in 12th place in the West, the conference is loaded with talented teams nonetheless.
Moreover, the injury to Wembanyama affects the long-term future of the Spurs as well.
While it’s hoped that he will fully recover for next season, the franchise’s rebuilding process takes a major hit in the short term. This has significant implications for the development of the team and could alter the landscape for years to come.
In sum, Wembanyama’s season-ending injury casts a shadow over the Spurs’ immediate future and recalibrates the expectations of the NBA season.
For the aging James, it will widen the door for him to make another All-NBA Third Team at least, as the second-best player on a West contender. Wembanyama seemed like a sure thing to make an All-NBA squad, while James' chances at making a record 21st All-NBA team were more tenuous.
Still, the league as a whole will miss seeing the impact of a potential superstar sidelined at the start of what promised to be an incredible career.
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.