Watch Lakers’ LeBron James Celebrate USA Olympic Basketball with Another GOAT
Greatness was in attendance at Team USA's 50th anniversary celebration. Lakers star LeBron James and NFL legend Tom Brady were seen hanging out at the party.
The basketball superstar and his wife, Savannah James, were seen chatting with Brady at the event. Later in the evening, Brady and his daughter, Vivian, took a picture with James.
The former NFL quarterback was seen at other Team USA events throughout the Paris games, including USA gymnastics to cheer on Simone Biles.
Several stars were in attendance of the USA basketball celebration. Swimming sensation Katie Ledecky was spotted talking with Steph Curry. Ledecky has won four medals in this Olympics alone.
James made history on Saturday following Team USA's team win over Puerto Rico. He moved into fourth place on the all-time career assists list at the Olympics. Only Sarunas Jasikevicius, Sarunas Marciulionis and Toni Kukoc rank ahead of James on the list.
James surpassed former San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili for the fourth spot on the list. James is averaging 7.3 assists per game and is in the top-20 in both points and rebounds at the Paris Olympics.
James made his Olympic debut in 2004 and is competing in his fourth games. He was the 2012 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.
James is looking to win his fourth Olympic medal, as he has two gold medals and one bronze. James won gold medals in 2008 and 2012. The 2008 Beijing Games featured the USA basketball group that was dubbed 'The Redeem Team' after Team USA's shocking loss in the 2004 Olympics. 'The Redeem Team' was spearheaded by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
As the Americans head into the quarterfinals to seek their fifth-consecutive gold medal, USA Basketball thew a celebration in honor of reaching a half-century since its beginning which dates back to Aug. 1974.
In 1972, FIBA stripped the Amateur Athletic Union of its recognition and the United States had to come up with a unified organization. Not long after, the move resulted in the formation of the American Basketball Association of the United States of America in 1974.
USA women's basketball didn't make its debut until the Montreal Olympics of 1976. The American roster featured future legends in the women's game of basketball: Nancy Lierberman, Ann Meyer, Lusia Harris and Pat Head. Head is best known as Pat Summitt, an iconic college coach for Tennessee.
Team USA basketball has been historically great and is looking to continue the narrative this summer.