What Can Lakers Get Out of an Austin Reaves Trade?
Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard Austin Reaves may be L.A.'s most tradable non-Hall of Famer.
The 26-year-old out of Oklahoma enjoyed a breakout conclusion to his 2022-23 season, and was poised to make big money on the open market as a restricted free agent.
Following a difficult regular season marked by significant roster upheaval, Reaves emerged as the Lakers' third-best player. He averaged 16.9 points on .464/.443/.895 shooting splits, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.6 steals a night across the team's run to the 2023 Western Conference Finals, where Los Angeles fell to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in a clean sweep.
The 6-foot-5 swingman signed a four-year, $53.8 million contract as a restricted free agent with Los Angeles that following summer as a restricted free agent, despite having been eligible to be offered far more by a rival team (though the Lakers would have had matching rights). As such, he quickly became one of the most underpaid starters in the league.
Reaves had a solid third season in 2023-24 for the 47-35 Lakers, although he didn't take the leap many fans were hoping to see. While playing all 82 games for Los Angeles (57 starts), Reaves logged averages of 15.9 points on .486/.367/.853 shooting splits, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 steals a night.
Still, Reaves remains the Lakers' most appetizing trade asset not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis. Unlike L.A.'s two All-NBA superstars, Reaves is signed to a below-market deal, and thanks to his passing, scoring, and relative youth, he would hold appeal to plenty of cap-conscious contenders.
It's no secret that the Lakers need some kind of roster shake-up, following a disappointing finish in the 2024 playoffs. Los Angeles was beaten by the Nuggets again, this time in a five-game first round series. Moving on from Reaves in a trade would be a risky maneuver, but could behoove the Lakers if they're willing to part with a draft pick or two.
The Lakers need significant perimeter defensive help. Acquiring an All-Defensive Team wing like Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans or impending restricted free agent Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic would help shore up the club on that side of the ball. Jones, who finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, is a switchy combo forward with a solid 3-point stroke. Last year, he connected on 41.8 percent of 3.6 triple tries a night, both career bests. Adding Reaves would give either the Pelicans or Magic more ballhandling and shooting, though the club would lose some defensive help in the offing.
More Lakers: Los Angeles' Michael Cooper Being Inducted into Hall of Fame by Showtime Legends