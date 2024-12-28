Will Domantas Sabonis Suit Up? Lakers vs Kings Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to keep their streak of good play going. They have won three of their past four games, including a thrilling win on Christmas Day over the Golden State Warriors. With these wins, they have slowly creeped up the standings in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles currently sits fifth in the Western Conference, a far cry from where they once were. They had slid down to tenth at one point in the season but have made up a significant amount of ground. They have done so while dealing with some injuries to Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.
On Saturday, the Lakers will take on the Sacramento Kings. The Kings are a team that is trying to get back into the playoff picture. They currently sit 12th in the West. They are three games back of tenth, which is the final play-in spot. Sacramento needs to start making moves up the standings.
The Kinds need to string together some wins in order to do that. They have lost five straight games and also eight of their last twelve. They just fired their coach Mike Brown, so they are in a bad spot. They also could be looking to win one for their coach who didn't deserve to be fired.
In order for them to beat the Lakers, they need to be as healthy as they can be. One of their best players, Domantas Sabonis, was listed as questionable to play this game because of an illness, something that has been plaguing a lot of players across the league. He will play in this game.
Los Angeles has kept moving steadily up the West standings. They sit just two and a half games out of the four seed, which would give them home-court advantage in the playoffs. That is what their ultimate goal is right now because they know they can't get all the way to the top seed.
Winning games against teams like the Kings will help them in their pursuit of getting that higher seed. On the flip side, the Kings need to start stacking up wins before their season starts to slip away. This could be a critical game for both teams at this point in the season.
This is still a rivalry as well, so both teams are going to want to win.
