Bill Simmons Explains Why Lakers Great Christmas Win 'Part of the Problem' for NBA
This year's Christmas Day games were some of the best games that the NBA has had on their showcase day in years. Every game was competitive and the stars in those games showed out. That resulted in this being the highest-rated Christmas Day for the NBA in the last five years.
The Lakers took on the Warriors on Christmas in a game that came down to the wire. LA came out victorious 115-113 on a game-winning layup from Austin Reaves. Reaves dribbled right past Andrew Wiggins to make a layup with just one second left on the clock.
LeBron James was excellent in the game, scoring 31 points in what will be one of his final Christmas Day games. Stephen Curry was also excellent for Golden State, putting up 38 points in a losing effort. A prominent NBA pundit thinks those two performances are part of the issue.
Bill Simmons of The Ringer is one of the most prominent voices in NBA coverage today. He thinks that those great performances from James and Curry are part of the issue that the NBA is facing today because of the fact that they continue to make them their most marketable stars at the expense of younger stars.
James is not just a star for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is the most famous basketball player in the world. He also turns 40 years old in a few days. He will not continue to play forever. The NBA needs to figure out who their other marketable stars will be for the next decade.
Having these older stars continue to be showcased on Christmas Day is part of that marketing issue. James and Curry are two of the most famous players in the league, but they aren't the future. They could have some of the younger stars in the league playing on that day instead.
The NBA could've and should've had Giannis Antetokounmpo playing on Christmas Day in one of these games. He is one of the best players in the league and is in his prime. He is an example of the kind of player that the league should be marketing to casual fans.
The Lakers will always get views on Christmas Day, so that's part of the issue as well. They are a national brand, so don't expect them to be taken off the NBA's flagship day of games anytime soon.
