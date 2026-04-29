3 Keys for Lakers to Close Out Series vs. Rockets in Game 5

The Los Angeles Lakers will head into Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday with an opportunity to end the first-round playoff series, with the storied franchise sporting a 3-1 lead over Alperen Sengun and company.

Along with likely getting star guard Austin Reaves back on the floor after a nine-game absence due to an oblique strain, the Lakers have the advantage of playing in front of their avid fanbase at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles finished the regular season with a record of 28-13 at home and has already won two games at Crypto to start this series. JJ Redick’s squad will be motivated and ready to put on a show for the Lakers faithful with hopes of punching their ticket to the second round.

Here are three keys to the Lakers getting the win over the Rockets in Game 5.

No. 1: Limit Turnovers

JJ Redick | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Game 4 was a disaster for several reasons, but turnovers were arguably the Lakers' biggest problem. Los Angeles committed 23 turnovers in the blowout loss to the Rockets, with LeBron James accounting for eight of those.

Those turnovers led to 30 points for Houston, which obviously affected the outcome, forcing Ime Udoka’s squad to force a Game 5 back in Los Angeles.

There’s no doubt that Redick has emphasized taking care of the basketball over the last few days, so there’s a decent chance the Lakers won’t be making as many careless mistakes in this game, in which they end the Rockets’ season.

No. 2: Crash the Glass

Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With the Rockets being the best rebounding team in the NBA this season, the focus for the Lakers will remain on being vigilant on the glass and limiting Houston’s ability to win the rebounding battle on Wednesday night.

Houston has outrebounded Los Angeles in this series, 170-154.

Ironically enough, the Lakers actually had the edge on the glass in Game 4, 37-35, which is the only time in this series that has happened, and it still resulted in a loss.

Fact is, the Lakers likely won’t be dominant on the boards against this Rockets team that excels there, but putting in the effort in the paint and limiting second-chance opportunities will be crucial to getting a win in Game 5.

No. 3: Don’t Get Comfortable!

Jabari Smith Jr. and Marcus Smart | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sometimes, when teams have a commanding lead, like the Lakers do (3-1) heading into Game 5, they can take their foot off the gas pedal in hopes of cruising to an easy victory or playing with the mindset that it is not a must-win situation because they can get a win in Game 6 or worst-case scenario Game 7.

Although teams that take a 3-0 lead in the NBA playoffs are 159-0, that doesn’t mean the Lakers shouldn’t come out with the same effort they played with in the first three games of this series.

The last thing Los Angeles wants is to be the wrong side of league history, which should be enough motivation in itself to get the win on Wednesday and move on to the second round.

Marcus Smart and James made it clear after Game 4 loss that the Lakers can’t get comfortable with their series lead and need to refocus heading into Game 5 to close the door on the Rockets’ hopes for a historic comeback.

Ultimately, the Lakers are in control and need a bounce-back performance, which they are very capable of, as long as they’re locked in with the right mindset, to end this series as soon as possible.

If the Lakers can get the win on their home floor on Wednesday, Los Angeles will move on, with an incredibly tall task ahead to take down the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs.

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