LeBron James, Marcus Smart Deliver Strong Message Before Lakers-Rockets Game 5

After winning the first three games of their first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers headed into Game 4 with the chance to pull off what would’ve been a shocking sweep.

Although the Lakers had been red hot coming into Sunday’s game in Houston at the Toyota Center, the Rockets weren’t ready for their season to come to an end, as they were able to bounce back with a vengeance and get the season-saving victory on their home floor.

With the Rockets now finally getting a win in the first round against LeBron James and company, the series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 5, with the Lakers’ veterans preaching one thing ahead of Wednesday’s game at Crypto.com Arena.

Marcus Smart Says Lakers Can’t ‘Let Up’ Moving Forward

Even though the 19-point loss will be tough to swallow, veteran guard Marcus Smart let it be known after the game that the Lakers can’t take their foot off the gas pedal or be comfortable being up 3-1.

“There's no time for let up,” Smart said. “Now they got to come to our house, and we get our home.”

Smart has been the undisputed leader for Los Angeles on the defensive side of the floor, while also helping fill the void left by injured backcourt stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Along with superstar LeBron James, Smart’s leadership on the floor and in the locker room has had a considerable impact, and the team hopes it carries over to Game 5.

LeBron James Adamant Lakers Can’t Get ‘Comfortable’ With Series Lead

"Defense wasn't our problem tonight. It was our offense."



LeBron James (10 PTS, 9 AST, 4 REB) speaks on what went wrong in tonight's Game 4 loss. pic.twitter.com/QlL1U3rITC — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 27, 2026

James also spoke after Sunday’s game and expressed a similar sentiment about his team moving forward as the series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 5.

The four-time NBA champion said the following on whether the Lakers are comfortable with the 3-1 lead against the Rockets.

“Hell no,” James said. “There’s no such thing as being comfortable until a series is done. None of us are.”

It seems as though the Lakers are all on the same page after the disappointing loss and will have the ideal opportunity to bounce back in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Austin Reaves Could Return for Game 5

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the team might get a considerable boost in the backcourt ahead of Game 5, with Reaves continuing to trend in the right direction.

The rising star has been listed as questionable for the last two games, as he continues to work his way back from an oblique strain that has kept him out since April 2.

It’ll be interesting to see if Reaves gets cleared and how that might tilt the scales for the Lakers in a game that could punch their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

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