Lakers’ Austin Reaves Gets Real About Injury Struggle Ahead of Potential Return

After battling an oblique strain since suffering the injury on April 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is trending toward making his return to the floor for Game 5 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

It’s been a long recovery process for the rising star, who was having a career year before going down with the injury. The nine-game absence has taken a toll on the soon-to-be 28-year-old, as he revealed after Lakers practice on Tuesday, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Austin Reaves Admits Being ‘Miserable’ Not Being Able to Play

Austin Reaves’ first media session since suffering his Grade 2 oblique strain on April 2nd in OKC. Reaves said his return Game 5 will depend on how his body feels Wednesday but added “it’s been fun to watch” the Lakers’ success without him and Luka Doncic thus far pic.twitter.com/KYR52PtnDN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 28, 2026

“It's been pretty miserable,” Reaves said. “Just not having somewhat of a control on the game. Just sitting over there with not hope in the game, but no hope that I can affect the game. Obviously, I can talk and try to lead from being over there, but not really being on the court. It sucks. I think we've seen in the past when I get injured, I'll do everything I can to get back as soon as I can with still being safe at the same time.”

Despite being anxious and frustrated with being stuck on the bench in street clothes for nearly a month, the veteran guard has been patient while not rushing the recovery process.

The real question now is whether he’ll be cleared to play on Wednesday for Game 5 to help his team get a series-clinching win over the Rockets.

Reaves was asked whether it’s his choice to play tomorrow and what will determine his status for Wednesday’s game in Los Angeles.

Austin Reaves getting up shots after practice Tuesday. JJ Redick says Reaves will be a gametime decision for Game 5 on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/kNbRkSwnxv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 28, 2026

“Just how my body feels,” Reaves said. “Everybody’s on the same page here. Everything from the get-go has been a group effort. The main thing is to get me back out there as fast as I can, with not putting myself at risk to re-injure myself.

“Everybody's been extremely positive through this whole process. We're all working for one goal. We're doing everything we can.”

Although everything seems to be trending in the right direction for Reaves, the Oklahoma Sooners product has yet to be cleared, as it will be a game-time decision for the third straight game in this series.

If Reaves is ultimately cleared to finally make his return to the floor, the Lakers will get a massive boost in the backcourt and improve their chances of ending this series and putting all their focus into figuring out how to take down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company in the second round.

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