3 Keys to Lakers Beating Warriors on Opening Night

The 2026-27 NBA season is here, with the Los Angeles Lakers tipping off their season against the Golden State Warriors.

This is the second straight season the Lakers will face the Warriors on opening night, and the fourth time in the last six seasons.

The NBA loves to pit these two California rivals against each other, and this time the Lakers will look to come away on top.

The Lakers enter their season opener as 6.5-point home favorites. To beat the Warriors, Los Angeles will need to execute in several key areas. Here are three keys to victory for the Lakers.

3. Limit Turnovers

Oct 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) crashes into the announcers table in the first quarter during a game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking care of the ball will be key tonight. The Lakers were abysmal at that throughout the preseason, averaging roughly 23-25 turnovers per game.

That ranked near the bottom in preseason stats, 28th in those exhibition games. The Lakers committed 29 turnovers against the Warriors in their most recent matchup in Las Vegas.

Luka Doncic did not play in that contest, but Austin Reaves did, and ball security was an issue. Reaves committed seven turnovers, leading the team in that category.

The Lakers are the better team on paper, but if they cannot take care of the ball, the Warriors will take advantage.

2. Make Stephen Curry Work for His Shots

Oct 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes a three point shot against Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the future Hall of Famer is set to enter his 18th season in the league, he's still one of the more dangerous players on the court.

Curry can hurt you from anywhere on the court, and if he gets hot, forget about your chances of stopping or even containing him.

The Lakers must beat the others in this contest. The Warriors enter this contest a bit hobbled, as three of their core players are ruled out with their respective injuries: Brandin Podziemski (back), Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) and Moses Moody (knee).

All three are offensive-minded, so the Warriors will do everything they can to get Curry going. The Lakers must make Curry work for his shots and ultimately make the others beat them.

Los Angeles can't afford to let Curry get going. Stop him early and often.

1. Dominate the Glass

Oct 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (14) scores on a reverse layup in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lakers must control the boards.

Los Angeles added Walker Kessler to do just that and to be an elite interior defender. Tonight is an opportunity to show how much that addition can change the team.

The Lakers need to finish defensive possessions by securing rebounds, limiting Golden State's second-chance opportunities, and creating extra possessions of their own.

The Warriors will not have a player on the court seven feet or taller. The Lakers must not only win the rebounding battle but also dominate.

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