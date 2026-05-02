3 Takeaways From Lakers' Series-Clinching Win vs. Rockets

Ahead of Game 6 against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center, the Los Angeles Lakers had lost two straight games after a red-hot start to this first-round playoff series in which LeBron James and company took a commanding 3-0 lead.

Following the consecutive losses to Alperen Sengun and company, there was a lot of buzz about the Lakers being headed for a historic playoff collapse, with no team in NBA history ever losing a series after winning the first three games (159-0).

With the Lakers fully aware of all the talk about the team potentially falling apart in the final stretch of the series, JJ Redick’s squad came to play on Friday night on the road, as they crushed the Rockets, 98-78.

Here are three takeaways from the Lakers’ win over the Rockets in Game 56.

No. 1: LeBron Controlled the Closeout, Even Without Efficiency

Lebron James | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

After two rough performances in Game 4 and Game 5, James was able to bounce back in a pivotal Game 6 on the road, even if his efficiency was a little off.

James finished with a game-high 28 points on 10-of-25 shooting to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds. A solid stat line for the 41-year-old superstar, as he helped the Lakers hold off the Rockets in Houston.

He also played a team-high 37 minutes and was a plus-26, the best on the squad, which is impressive considering the circumstances and the situation the Lakers were facing.

No. 2: Lakers’ Defense Completely Broke Houston

Alperen Sengun and Deandre Ayton | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

All season long, the Lakers have been criticized for their play on the defensive side of the floor, as many believed it was the team’s Achilles heel and something that would ultimately prevent them from competing with the best of the best in the Western Conference come playoff time.

“I’ve done it throughout my career … But they still have to accept it. I’m happy I was able to do some things out there to make them understand that I guess I know what I’m doing at times and those guys, they were great this series” - LeBron on LAL allowing him to lead them pic.twitter.com/eLxttwmnX1 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2026

However, Los Angeles clearly turned it up a notch in this first-round series with the Rockets while being the underdogs, which ended up frustrating Ime Udoka’s squad in more ways than one.

In a win-or-go-home situation for the Rockets in Game 6, Los Angeles held Houston to just 35 percent shooting, while also dominating the glass.

“I'm just glad we were prepared and we played super physical. We were up to tempo, which, I heard Houston try to call us old or whatever, but we was moving fast. We was moving them puppies, man” - Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/Wcx1Fttmi7 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2026

Houston came into this series with their biggest advantage being in the rebounding department, but that wasn’t the case with the season on the line, as the Lakers outrebounded the Rockets, 54-45.

Deandre Ayton played a big role in winning the rebounding battle, as he finished with a game-high 16 rebounds. It was the second straight game that he imposed his will on the glass, as he ripped down 17 boards in Game 5.

He recorded double-digit rebounds in each of the last three games of the series.

No. 3: Role Players Delivered the Knockout Punch

Rui Hachimura and Tari Eason | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rui Hachimura continued to show why he’s "Mr. Consistency" for the Lakers and the best role player on the team, as he had another solid performance in Game 6.

The veteran forward finished with 21 points and was lights out from beyond the arc, connecting on five of his seven attempts from three-point range. He also added six rebounds, two assists and a block.

Marcus Smart also made a considerable impact in this closeout game in Houston, with seven points, seven assists, two blocks, two steals and an assist, while also drawing three charges.

Even though the veteran guard struggled in the last two games, he made up for it with an inspired performance on Friday night, which has helped propel the Lakers in the second round of the playoffs.

JJ Redick | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As a result of the Lakers pulling off the first-round series upset against the Rockets, Los Angeles will now have the tall task of facing the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs.

Per Lakers: Game 1 against the Thunder in OKC will be Tues. May 5 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 2, 2026

Following Friday night’s game in Houston, the Lakers announced that the first game of the second-round playoff series against the Thunder would take place on Tues. May 5, which gives Los Angeles more time to lick their wounds from this first-round battle with the Lakers and prepare for what will be a very tough matchup against arguably the best team in the NBA.

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