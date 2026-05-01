Rich Paul Shares Blunt Take on LeBron's Legacy as Lakers Risk Historic Playoff Collapse

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting dangerously close to being on the wrong side of NBA history, with LeBron James and company losing their grip on their first-round playoff series with the Houston Rockets.

Heading into this series, few believed that the Lakers could compete with Ime Udoka’s squad, without stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves available. However, veterans James, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard were able to shoulder the load in the backcourt, resulting in Los Angeles winning the first three games of this series.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the team has now lost two straight games, falling short in Game 4 and Game 5, which has shifted the pressure in this series to the Lakers heading into Game 6 on Friday night in Houston.

With no team in NBA history coming back from a 3-0 series deficit (159-0), the Rockets are two wins away from making league history. At the same time, the Lakers try to avoid an embarrassing playoff collapse, which could also impact James’ legacy.

Rich Paul Doesn’t Think 3-0 Collapse Would Impact LeBron’s Legacy

Rich Paul | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, never shies away from defending his longtime client and friend, as he doesn’t believe the Lakers blowing a 3-0 series lead against the Rockets will affect the legacy of the future Hall of Famer.

“LeBron’s legacy is etched in stone since 2016,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman. “I see a lot of guys on shows who talk. I want to come up with a rule, if you weren’t better than the player you’re talking about, you shouldn’t be able to talk about him. That’d eliminate 99.9 percent of the ex players that talk about him.”

In a narrative-driven era of professional sports, legacies seem to change or get impacted on a nightly basis, especially during the NBA playoffs. James, who is in the conversation for being the greatest player in league history, will receive a lot of criticism if things fall apart in this series, regardless of Paul’s stance.

There’s no question that James’ legacy is “etched in stone” for the most part, but this potential playoff collapse will be all about the GOAT debate if the Lakers end up being on the wrong side of league history here.

Fortunately for James, he’s got two chances to avoid what would be a stain on his legacy, but it remains to be seen whether the Lakers are up for the challenge and can keep a motivated Rockets squad at bay in Game 6.

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