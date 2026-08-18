Buss Family Sends Firm Message Amid Jeanie Buss’ Lakers Power Struggle

The drama continues for the Los Angeles Lakers, with the battle between Jeanie Buss and the rest of the Buss family hitting a boiling point.

After the news surfaced earlier this week that the Buss family was selling its minority stake (17.8%), it marked the end of an era, with the family being involved in all things Lakers since Dr. Jerry Buss bought the NBA franchise back in 1979.

However, Jeanie Buss is not on board with her siblings about this sale, as she wants to prevent it from happening while remaining the Lakers' governor for at least the next four years.

Buss Family Releases Statement in Response to Jeanie Buss’ Contesting Lakers Sale

October 22, 2015; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers executive Jim Buss in attendance as the Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, the Buss family issued a statement in response to Jeanie Buss contesting the sale of their minority stake in the Lakers franchise, via ESPN.

"The Los Angeles Lakers have never been just a basketball team. They have been one of the greatest privileges of our lives," the Buss family said in a statement. "Our focus has always been on what we believe is best for the Lakers, the fans who have supported this franchise for generations and the greater Los Angeles community. Johnny, Jimmy, Janie, Joey and Jesse have made the decision to sell the family's remaining stake, and we remain united in that decision. We intend to move forward thoughtfully, respectfully and through the appropriate process."

This messy situation between the Buss family and Jeanie Buss seems far from over, with both sides standing firm for now, creating even more uncertainty around the storied franchise during what has become a crazy offseason of change in Los Angeles.

If the Buss family has its way and the sale of 17.8 percent of the franchise goes through, Jeanie Buss will no longer be the team's governor, as a 15 percent ownership stake is required to hold that position.

Lakers Drama Comes With So Many Unanswered Questions

As if the shocking sale of the majority ownership stake in the team by Mark Walter wasn’t bad enough in terms of confusion and uncertainty moving forward, the Buss family drama makes things that much more difficult for a franchise trying to head into a new era.

The Lakers made significant changes under Walter in an attempt to follow the Los Angeles Dodgers’ blueprint for success. Things seemed to be coming together with a front office and roster overhaul, as it was full steam ahead to build around superstar guard Luka Doncic.

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, only uncertainty looms in Los Angeles, with no telling what moves will be made next from additions and subtractions to the roster or perhaps the most pressing question regarding what the future holds for longtime Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

With any luck, the team's uncertain direction and this messy Buss family situation will be settled before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season. The last thing this team needs is an off-court distraction once the season gets underway on Oct. 21.

In the meantime, Doncic and his Lakers teammates will focus on the scheduled four-day minicamp in Slovenia, which begins on Aug. 20.

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