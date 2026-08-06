New Details Emerge About Luka Doncic’s Lakers Minicamp in Slovenia

The Los Angeles Lakers were not shy about making moves during this NBA offseason, with the team going through a roster overhaul in the wake of LeBron James' departure in free agency.

The storied NBA franchise headed into the summer with the goal of making some drastic changes to officially begin building around Luka Doncic and entering the post-LeBron James era in Los Angeles.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and company accomplished what they set out to do, re-signing Austin Reaves to a lucrative long-term deal and acquiring an elite two-way center Doncic asked for, with the team landing Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz.

Dates Set for Luka’s Lakers Minicamp in Slovenia

With the Lakers going through a massive roster overhaul, there’s a lot of new players set to play in Los Angeles around Doncic and Reaves, which inspired a move by the new face of the franchise.

Doncic will host a four-day Lakers minicamp with his new-look squad in his home country of Slovenia in hopes of building some much-needed chemistry and showing his new teammates a little bit about his life behind the scenes.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Doncic’s minicamp will take place between Aug. 20 and Aug. 24.

In order to extend his time in Slovenia before the upcoming NBA season and create an opportunity for team bonding, Doncic is hosting the entire Lakers roster in Ljubljana for a four-day minicamp from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, a source close to the Lakers told ESPN last week.

The reigning NBA scoring champion taking the initiative to host this minicamp shows a lot about his character and desire to get on the same page with his Lakers teammates before the NBA preseason gets underway on Oct. 5.

Luka’s Former Fiancee Drops Child Support Petition

Along with bringing his Lakers teammates overseas to hopefully build some lasting bonds, Doncic seems to be straightening things out off the court, with his former fiancee, Anamaria Goltes.

After the blockbuster trade that sent Doncic to the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks, it seems things got rocky with Goltes, leading to a petition of child support of their two children.

That petition has now been withdrawn, via McMenamin.

"I am withdrawing my petition for child support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children," Goltes stated in the responsive plea, which was first obtained by TMZ.

Obviously, this is a good sign for Doncic’s family life, especially considering the distance between Los Angeles and Slovenia. It remains to be seen what the relationship status is between Doncic and Goltes at this point, but they do appear to be working things out, which can only benefit all parties involved.

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