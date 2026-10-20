Former Lakers Forward Dalton Knecht Sends Heartfelt Message After Being Waived

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a new era.

With LeBron James out of the picture, it's officially Luka Doncic's team. The Lakers are turning the page and beginning a new era, but Knecht won't be along for the ride.

The Lakers waived Knecht on Monday, trimming down their roster from 16 guaranteed contracts to the standard 15. The 25-year-old was viewed as the odd man out for the last few months.

The Lakers couldn't find a trade partner for Knecht, forcing them to waive the former first-round pick rather than lose him for nothing in a potential deal. Now, he'll look to revive his career with a new team.

After being waived, the former Laker sent a message to the fan base after two years with the team.

"Thank you, Los Angeles. Thank you to the Lakers organization, my teammates, the coaching staff, and especially the fans who supported me from day one," Knecht said.

"Wearing the purple and gold was an honor I will always cherish. Every moment, every lesson, and every opportunity helped me grow not only as a player but also as a person.

"Things may not always go the way we expect, and sometimes life takes us in a different direction. Leaving this chapter behind is never easy, but I will always be grateful for the opportunity to represent one of the greatest franchises in NBA history. The love, the support, and the memories will always mean something special to me.

"To the Lakers fans, thank you for believing in me, cheering for me, and being part of this journey. Although my time in Los Angeles may be over, my passion for the game remains the same. This is not the end of my story. It is simply the beginning of another chapter.

"Forever grateful for the purple and gold. Thank you, Lakers Nation."

Dalton Knecht Becomes Another Lakers First-Round Pick Who Failed to Pan Out

The Lakers drafted Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Knecht showed promise in his rookie season, but that quickly dissipated after the re-signed trade for Mark Williams in February 2025.

In two seasons in the Purple and Gold, Knecht averaged 7.1 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.3 steals while shooting 46% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Knecht never found his rhythm with the Lakers. He's the second Lakers first-round pick in the four drafts not to pan out.

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