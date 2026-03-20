Injury News Revealed for Lakers' Austin Reaves Before Magic Game

After winning eight straight games, the Los Angeles Lakers will continue their road trip on Saturday, taking on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center.

Although the Lakers have been relatively healthy on this long road trip in the final stretch of the 2025-26 NBA regular season, the team may be without rising star guard Austin Reaves.

Austin Reaves Listed as Questionable vs. Magic

Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

Heading into Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat, Reaves was listed as questionable along with fellow Lakers stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James. However, all three players were ultimately cleared to play.

Ahead of Saturday’s game in Orlando, Reaves has been listed as questionable once again due to right hip soreness, while neither James nor Doncic was listed on Friday’s injury report.

Veteran forward Maxi Kleber remains out as he continues to work his way back from a lumbar strain. He’ll miss a seventh straight game, with his next opportunity to return to the floor being against the Detroit Pistons on Monday at Little Caesars Arena.

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