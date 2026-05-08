LeBron James Became a Hilarious Meme During Austin Reaves’s Spirited Talk With NBA Refs

There will come a time when LeBron James, one of the greatest NBA players to ever set foot on a court, will hang up his shoes. That day could be coming sooner than expected after the Lakers lost Game 2 to the Thunder in their second-round series and are now just two defeats away from getting eliminated from the playoffs.

When the day comes, the hoops world will be in shambles—not necessarily out of grief for the ageless GOAT, but rather mourning the end of James’s all-time great meme era.

The Lakers superstar added another one to his stacked résumé on Thursday night when his teammate Austin Reaves was seen animatedly talking to the referees following L.A.’s 125-107 road loss.

Reaves was likely complaining to the officials about what he believed was an inordinate amount of foul calls favoring the Thunder. As Reaves laid out his grievances with the refs, James stood next to him watching the spirited discussion unfold and nodding his head like a proud dad.

His expression went viral on the internet as lots of X users excitedly rubbed their hands together for more iconic LeBron meme content:

Future watching B-Rabbit cook Papa Doc in the final battle in 8 Mile pic.twitter.com/0tHStGGP3w — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 8, 2026

Watching your girl dispute a room charge with the front desk pic.twitter.com/mUPidhyrev — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) May 8, 2026

Watching my girl yell at the worker after I said no pickles on my burger and they forgotpic.twitter.com/N38iKmxVCB — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 8, 2026

Me at 10 years old watching my boy explain to his parents why he should be able to have a sleepover pic.twitter.com/cHRhfzxoKW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 8, 2026

There will never, ever be a greater meme-able athlete https://t.co/YJYuTXELT8 — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) May 8, 2026

LeBron James’s generational run of memes has continued into the 2026 NBA playoffs

No one can be too surprised that James’s face is plastered all over social media again with all kinds of creative captions.

Just last month, the Lakers star turned into yet another viral meme during L.A.’s first-round series against the Rockets. In the roughly 10-second clip, James was seen having an entire conversation using just facial expressions. The clip got so popular that James addressed it afterward in the Lakers’ locker room:

“You guys seen the meme after Game 1,” James said, explaining that he was wordlessly communicating with Marcus Smart at the time. “I can look at him and he can know what the hell I’m talking about. He can relate to me.”

The Lakers managed to take down the Rockets in a six-game series but seemingly have no answers for the defending champ Thunder, who have now blown them out in two straight games. With the Lakers’ season hanging precariously in the balance, James will have to put together a superhuman effort to keep L.A. alive this May, and chances are the King (of Memes) isn’t done churning out really entertaining viral content, either. Game 3 is on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

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