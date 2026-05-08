LeBron James Became a Hilarious Meme During Austin Reaves’s Spirited Talk With NBA Refs
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There will come a time when LeBron James, one of the greatest NBA players to ever set foot on a court, will hang up his shoes. That day could be coming sooner than expected after the Lakers lost Game 2 to the Thunder in their second-round series and are now just two defeats away from getting eliminated from the playoffs.
When the day comes, the hoops world will be in shambles—not necessarily out of grief for the ageless GOAT, but rather mourning the end of James’s all-time great meme era.
The Lakers superstar added another one to his stacked résumé on Thursday night when his teammate Austin Reaves was seen animatedly talking to the referees following L.A.’s 125-107 road loss.
Reaves was likely complaining to the officials about what he believed was an inordinate amount of foul calls favoring the Thunder. As Reaves laid out his grievances with the refs, James stood next to him watching the spirited discussion unfold and nodding his head like a proud dad.
His expression went viral on the internet as lots of X users excitedly rubbed their hands together for more iconic LeBron meme content:
LeBron James’s generational run of memes has continued into the 2026 NBA playoffs
No one can be too surprised that James’s face is plastered all over social media again with all kinds of creative captions.
Just last month, the Lakers star turned into yet another viral meme during L.A.’s first-round series against the Rockets. In the roughly 10-second clip, James was seen having an entire conversation using just facial expressions. The clip got so popular that James addressed it afterward in the Lakers’ locker room:
“You guys seen the meme after Game 1,” James said, explaining that he was wordlessly communicating with Marcus Smart at the time. “I can look at him and he can know what the hell I’m talking about. He can relate to me.”
The Lakers managed to take down the Rockets in a six-game series but seemingly have no answers for the defending champ Thunder, who have now blown them out in two straight games. With the Lakers’ season hanging precariously in the balance, James will have to put together a superhuman effort to keep L.A. alive this May, and chances are the King (of Memes) isn’t done churning out really entertaining viral content, either. Game 3 is on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
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Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor’s in English and linguistics from Columbia University. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.