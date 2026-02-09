Lakers Get Luka Doncic Injury Update Before Thunder Game

After a long eight-game road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers played host to the Philadelphia 76ers after the NBA trade deadline had passed on Feb. 5. Although there were a few positive things that happened, the team acquiring sharpshooter Luke Kennard while also getting Austin Reaves back from injury, the Lakers suffered a big blow with superstar Luka Doncic going down with a hamstring injury.

Doncic was clearly frustrated after suffering the injury on the floor as he kicked the scorer's table and headed to the locker room, and didn't return to the floor. Then he was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors, with head coach JJ Redick claiming the league's leading scorer would be day-to-day moving forward.

Luka Doncic Set to Miss Second Straight Game

On Sunday, during Super Bowl LX, the Lakers announced that Doncic would miss Monday's game against the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Luka Doncic and Adou Thiero are OUT for tomorrow's game against OKC. Deandre Ayton is PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/IoWbwimMr4 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 9, 2026

Obviously, not having Doncic, who is averaging an NBA-leading 32.8 points per game, which is slightly ahead of the reigning NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.8), is a major blow for the Lakers, especially offensively.

However, Reaves seems back to form after his 19-game absence due to a calf strain, as he's had solid back-to-back games since returning on Feb. 5 against the 76ers.

Reaves continues to be a force to be reckoned with, averaging career-best numbers in points (26.1), rebounds (5.2) and assists (6.0) per game, while shooting an efficient 51.1 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Deandre Ayton Likely to Play vs. Thunder

Feb 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half against at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ahead of Saturday's game against the Warriors in Los Angeles, veteran center Deandre Ayton was a late scratch, which was concerning, to say the least, as it came out of nowhere. According to the team, he was dealing with right knee soreness, which led to his absence against Golden State.

Fortunately, it appears not to be a major concern moving forward, as he is listed as probable to face the Thunder on Monday.

Even though Ayton has faced some criticism for his effort throughout the 2025-26 campaign, the veteran center has played well for the most part, averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 67.6 percent from the floor, which is second in the league behind Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Without Doncic, the Lakers will be underdogs (+5.5) heading into this matchup against Gilgeous-Alexander and company, despite playing at home and winning seven of their last 10 games.