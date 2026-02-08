SI

Adam Silver Names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's All-Star Game Replacement for Team World

Rockets big man Alperen Şengün will join in his place.
Dan Lyons|
Shai Gilgeous Alexander is out with an injury and will miss the 2026 All-Star Game as a result.
When the NBA’s 2026 All-Star Game is contested in Inglewood, Calif. next weekend, the league’s reigning MVP won’t suit up to play for Team World in the first edition of the game divided on national lines.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out with an abdominal strain suffered last Tuesday in a blowout win over the Magic. He is expected to miss at least five games and will be re-evaluated after next Sunday’s All-Star Game.

His absence created a vacancy on the international Team World roster, and commissioner Adam Silver filled it Sunday, tabbing Rockets center Alperen Şengün to fill the void. Şengün, 23, will now play in his second consecutive All-Star Game.

Gilgeous-Alexander is having another MVP-caliber season for Oklahoma City, averaging 31.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while posting a shooting slash line of .554/.390/.892 on the year. Şengün is having an impressive season in his own right, averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and a career high 6.3 assists while shooting .496/.298/.693.

The Thunder boast the NBA’s best record at 40–13, while Houston trails them by six games in the loss column at 32–19.

NBA All-Star Game rosters with Alperen Şengün replacing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Like last year, the NBA All-Star Game will be played in a round-robin format, with a pair of teams comprised of American players—Team Stars and Team Stripes—as well as the international Team World. Here’s what the updated rosters look like:

USA STRIPES

USA STARS

WORLD

Scottie Barnes, forward, Raptors

Jaylen Brown, guard, Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo, forward, Bucks (Greece)

Devin Booker, guard, Suns

Jalen Brunson, guard, Knicks

Deni Avdija, forward, Trail Blazers (Israel)

Cade Cunningham, guard Pistons

Stephen Curry, guard, Warriors

Luka Dončić, guard, Lakers (Slovenia)

Jalen Duren, center, Pistons

Kevin Durant, forward, Rockets

Alperen Şengün (Turkey)

Anthony Edwards, guard, Timberwolves

LeBron James, forward, Lakers

Nikola Jokić, center, Nuggets (Serbia)

Chet Holmgren, forward, Thunder

Kawhi Leonard, forward, Clippers

Jamal Murray, guard, Nuggets (Canada)

Jalen Johnson, forward, Hawks

Donovan Mitchell, guard, Cavaliers

Pascal Siakam, forward, Pacers (Cameroon)

Tyrese Maxey, guard, 76ers

Norman Powell, guard, Heat

Karl-Anthony Towns, center, Knicks (Dominican Republic)

Victor Wembanyama, center, Spurs (France)

Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

