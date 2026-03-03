Lakers Get Rare Injury News Ahead of Matchup With Pelicans
After going through a rough stretch last week, the Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly gotten back on track for the time being, winning two games in a row in convincing fashion, crushing the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in consecutive games over the weekend.
JJ Redick's squad will try to keep up this much-needed momentum on Tuesday night when the team will go head-to-head against Zion Williamson and the visiting New Orleans Pelicans
Lakers Will Be at Full Strength Against Pelicans
Throughout the 2025-26 NBA season, the Lakers have dealt with injury after injury to some of their key players, with stars LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves all spending time in street clothes on the bench during different times.
Fortunately, as the Lakers head into the final 22 regular-season games, Los Angeles are healthy and looking to move up the Western Conference standings in hopes of clinching one of the higher seeds.
