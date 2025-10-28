Lakers Get Surprise Injury Update on LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be wihtiou LeBron James, but the sooner they can get their franchise player back into action, the better.
Ahead of the season, it was announced that James would miss the first few weeks of the regular season with the expectation that he could be back by mid-November. James was diagnosed with a sciatica issue down the right side of his body, and the Lakers have repeatedly said they are not going to rush the star player back.
ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin told NBA Today that the Lakers are still expecting James to make a return at some point in mid-November and that his rehab has been going well.
"I'm told that we're still in the range of about 3 more weeks before he would be targeting a return sometime in mid-November," McMenamin said on Monday. "I have been told by multiple sources over the last several days that his rehab and all of the process to get back to that return date is moving in the right direction."
Fans expressed their concern online that James' progression might not be going according to plan after noticing that he was absent from the team's road trip to Sacramento.
McMenamin said James' absence was unrelated to his health status.
"That wasn't the sign of any sort of setback with the sciatica," McMenamin said. "With it being a back-to-back, it didn't make sense for him to make that trip up and back when he wasn't going to be playing when he could be spending that time in Los Angeles rehabbing."
James isn't the only Lakers star missing due to injury, as guard Luka Doncic has missed the past two games with a finger sprain and a left leg contusion.
The Lakers are expected to take a conservative approach in the rehab processes of both star players, as the season is young and their desire is for both James and Doncic to be at peak condition by the time the playoffs roll around.
"This team wants to be able to make some noise in the postseason, so do whatever you can now to make sure LeBron James' body, Luke Doncic's body, etc. right on down the roster is ready to play when it really matters," McMenamin said on the Lakers' mentality.
