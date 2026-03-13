After Breaking Kobe Bryant’s Mark, Bam Adebayo Reveals the Question on His Mind

Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo cemented his place in NBA history on Wednesday night by scoring 83 points against the Washington Wizards.

The historic performance put him second on the all-time single-game scoring list, trailing only Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 points and just ahead of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s 81-point outing.

Although it is Chamberlain who still holds the seemingly untouchable mark, it is the fact that he surpassed Bryant that has put him front and center in the conversation after Wednesday’s game.

Bam Adebayo Opens Up About Kobe Bryant After Historic Performance

Mar 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A statue of Kobe Bryant at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adebayo spoke about what it meant to surpass the Los Angeles Lakers legend. (H/T Naveen Ganglani of Five Reasons Sports )

“To me it’s wondering what he’d say. Seeing somebody…obviously you’ve seen 60, 70 but like to be 83 & you pass him, my mind is like, ‘What would he say to me?’ Cause I’ve always wanted to have a conversation with him. He’ll probably say, ‘Do it again.’ But just a surreal moment being in the company with somebody you idolized growing up.”

For more than two decades, Bryant stood second on the list behind his iconic 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006. It is an outing held in great reverence, as for many, it is the greatest single-game performance.

There isn’t the same appreciation for Chamberlain’s outing, given the lack of footage and how long ago it took place, with many who saw that game now in a much older generation.

Bryant is also an idol for the current generation of players, including Adebayo, who consider him one of the greatest players in NBA history, with frequent mentions in the GOAT conversation.

It isn’t to put a wet blanket over Adebayo’s outing, but there isn’t a universal sentiment of amazement toward his historic performance. Much of which centers on how Adebayo reached 83 points.

Bam Adebayo GOES IN on the critics that says his 83 point game performance is unethical:



"For the couch coaches, I mean, if you're in my shoes and you have, first of all, y'all are blaming me. You should be blaming the head coach. Get that first. I was not the one letting me go… pic.twitter.com/4Hf3GV0bxi — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 13, 2026

Nonetheless, it has shed more light on Bryant and what he achieved more than 20 years ago. He holds a special place in the hearts of many fans, as well as in those of current and former NBA players, for his unique talent.

Bryant still serves as a strong source of inspiration, certainly playing a huge role in Adebayo remaining in the game in the fourth quarter so he could have the opportunity to surpass Bryant.

Regardless of the criticism toward how he reached that mark, Adebayo will always have that place in NBA history that forever connects him to his idol.

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