Lakers-Kings Injury Report: LeBron James, Rui Hachimura Update

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, which will conclude the second game of a back-to-back set against divisional opponents after Luka Doncic and company crushed the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday.

However, the Lakers could be without superstar forward LeBron James for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, as he has been listed as questionable for the matchup against the Kings.

LeBron James Questionable to Face Kings

Even though James may miss Sunday’s game, which isn’t all that surprising, considering it’s the second game of a back-to-back, the Lakers will get one of the best players back on the floor.

Rui Hachimura Cleared to Return vs. Sacramento

Outside of James’ status, the Lakers’ injury report was clean, meaning that veteran forward Rui Hachimura will return after missing the last two games due to an illness.

Hachimura will give the Lakers a much-needed boost off the bench or, if head coach JJ Redick decides to go that way, in the starting lineup, especially if James is ultimately ruled out.

Despite his role with the Lakers changing this season, Hachimura has been able to adapt well to coming off the bench rather than being a starter. He's played 16 games in a reserve role during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 9.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The veteran forward is playing in the final year of his contract with the Lakers, so he's motivated to play well in the final stretch of the season in order to either re-sign with Los Angeles or increase his value on the open market in NBA free agency.

Although Hachimura has played well under head coach JJ Redick, it remains to be seen whether he has a future with the Lakers, as the team is expected to make drastic changes during the upcoming NBA season, with rumors swirling that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is a trade target for Los Angeles.

In the meantime, Hachimura will continue to try to prove his worth to longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' brass or put together another solid season to draw the attention of potential suitors in free agency this summer.

