Lakers-Knicks Injury Report: LeBron James, Deandre Ayton Update

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a bounce-back win against the Indiana Pacers and will look to keep it going at Crypto.com Arena against Jalen Brunson and the visiting New York Knicks on Sunday.

However, the team does have some injury concerns heading into the matchup with the Eastern Conference heavyweights, with LeBron James, Deandre Ayton and Maxi Kleber currently on the mend.

Deandre Ayton is Cleared to Play vs. Knicks

On Saturday, the Lakers announced that James and Kleber are questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks. However, Ayton was not on the injury report, which means he'll be available to play.

Deandre Ayton is off the injury report. LeBron James and Maxi Kleber are QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/EpQFkzwaov — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 8, 2026

Along with the injury report and updates on James, Ayton and Kleber, the Lakers announced that Bronny James and Adou Thiero are currently in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

These two young players have bounced back and forth from the G League to the NBA level throughout the 2025-26 campaign. It's unlikely either one of them will get substantial time with the parent club in the final stretch of the regular season as the Lakers try to secure their seed in the Western Conference standings with hopes of avoiding falling into the Play-In Tournament.

Heading into Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Lakers will only have 19 more games on the regular-season schedule, which includes the matchup against New York. Things won't get any easier moving forward, as the Lakers face an incredibly tough stretch against some of the best teams in the league in both conferences.

Following Sunday's matchup, the Lakers will have the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets (twice), Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers left on the schedule for the rest of the month.

The final month of the NBA regular season doesn't get much easier as they'll begin April taking on the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder twice in a five-day span then will play the Phoenix Suns in what could be a very important game that helps determine seeding in the West.

Obviously, the Lakers staying as healthy as possible is paramount to their success moving forward, so they'll hope to get LeBron James and Kleber back on the floor as soon as possible if they end up being ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Brunson and company.

