Lakers Provide Latest Injury Update on Maxi Kleber

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in what will be the first of the final 10 road games of the regular season.

Although the Lakers are almost at full strength with a nearly clean injury report, veteran forward Maxi Kleber continues to deal with back soreness, which had him listed as questionable for Thursday’s game on the road in Denver.

Maxi Kleber Ruled Out vs. Nuggets

The Lakers have announced that Kleber has been ruled out for this matchup against the Nuggets in Denver.

Maxi Kleber (back soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Denver. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 6, 2026

Even though Kleber won’t be available on Thursday, it won’t change much in terms of head coach JJ Redick’s rotation, with the veteran big man averaging only 11.0 minutes per game during his first full season with the Lakers.

Kleber was cleared to play in Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but didn’t end up seeing the floor, with Redick and his coaching staff deciding to keep him on the bench.

