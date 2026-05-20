Jason Kidd Reportedly Backed Lakers’ Luka Doncic Trade

Perhaps the final domino of the Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers has fallen for the Dallas Mavericks, with the team surprisingly firing head coach Jason Kidd this week.

First, it was Mavs general manager Nico Harrison getting fired. Then Dallas traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards, and now Kidd has been shown the door.

Outside of landing a potential generational star in the NBA Draft in Cooper Flagg, nothing has gone right for the Mavericks since they made the controversial blockbuster trade with the Lakers.

Jason Kidd Supported Mavs Trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers

"Masai Ujiri has full authority to do whatever he wants with the direction of this Mavericks team..



Mavs sources believe that Jason Kidd had a level of support for the Luka Doncic trade..



This is a complete restart for the entire organization" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RGBl3fxHV9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 20, 2026

Following the news coming out about Kidd being fired on Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and shared an interesting tidbit on Kidd’s involvement in the Doncic trade.

“He wasn't making the trade, but Mavs sources do believe that he had a level of support for that trade,” Charania said of Kidd.

Even though it ultimately cost him his job, as the Mavs were never the same without their superstar face of the franchise, Kidd supported the move, which probably won’t look too good for him if he has to address questions about Doncic in job interviews moving forward.

"I was told Jason Kidd is not in a rush to get any other jobs right now"@ChrisBHaynes gives the latest on the newest name in the coaching carousel with @talkhoops



Hear Deals and Dunks weekdays at 1 PM ET https://t.co/uGOfTU9PUj pic.twitter.com/7eyDF9zWvF — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 20, 2026

According to Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime, however, Kidd isn’t in a rush to find a new coaching job in the league.

“I was told Jason Kidd is not in a rush to get any other jobs right now,” Haynes said. “But if the right opportunity did present itself, he would look into it.”

In the fallout of everything that has happened with the Mavs over the last two seasons, the best move for Kidd might be stepping away and letting some time go by before pursuing another opportunity in the NBA, with the Doncic trade still fresh in everyone’s mind.

"He (Anthony Davis) fits our time frame"

Traded to Wizards 368 days after the trade



"The future to me is 3-4 years from now.. 10 years from now no I dont know.. Prolly bury me and J by then or we bury ourselves"

nico fired: 283 days later

kidd fired: 473 days later pic.twitter.com/ZacHEwu3U4 — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) May 20, 2026

There are currently only four head coaching openings in the NBA, with Dallas one of them. The three others include the Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Kidd in the NBA. As of now, Dallas is in overhaul mode while trying to build around Cooper and potentially trying to figure out what to do with superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, who has yet to play a minute on the floor with his new star teammate.

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