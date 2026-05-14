Lakers Reportedly Interested in Keeping Marcus Smart

Ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to bolster their backcourt with the addition of defensive-minded guard Marcus Smart, who agreed to a buyout with the Washington Wizards and became an unrestricted free agent.

Smart didn’t take long to make his decision in free agency, as he agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers after being recruited by superstar Luka Doncic.

It turned out to be the right move for both sides, as Smart addressed a defensive need while also providing much-needed leadership on the floor and in the locker room.

Lakers Interested in Retaining Marcus Smart

After his first season with the Lakers, Smart has a decision to make, as he has a player option for next season.

According to Sam Amick and Dan Woike of The Athletic, Smart may opt out of his $5.3 million deal for next season in hopes of securing a long-term contract, which the Lakers might be open to exploring.

Smart, whom Doncic recruited in free agency, could opt out of his deal and seek a longer-term contract. The Lakers have interest in retaining him.

In 62 regular-season games, Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 39.5 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Although those aren’t eye-popping numbers or particularly impressive, Smart’s impact was felt more with his effort on the floor on a nightly basis rather than in the box score. He was the backbone of the Lakers’ defense and was frequently praised by his teammates and head coach JJ Redick for his leadership.

Nov 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during a time out against the Miami Heat during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

“It’s the energy on the defensive end,” Doncic said of Smart. “He does some things I’ve never seen in my life, like how he dives for the ball or something else. But then on the other hand, it’s his leadership and his communication on defense. It’s been everything for us.”

With Smart being invaluable to the Lakers and his teammates, the veteran guard returning to the team by either simply opting into his contract for next season or opting out and securing a long-term deal may be a foregone conclusion.

Vocal leader. Marcus Smart mic'd up 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/8QQDfZnEWN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 19, 2026

Smart and other players on the team with player options on their contracts, like Deandre Ayton ($8.1 million) and Austin Reaves ($14.8 million), have until June 29 to either opt in or opt out of their deals.

There’s a decent chance that Smart, Reaves and Ayton all opt out before the deadline next month. Reaves is expected to sign a lucrative long-term deal, which seems to be the Lakers’ top priority this NBA offseason. At the same time, it is unclear what Smart and Ayton’s expectations are regarding negotiations on a new deal.

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