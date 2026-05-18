Lakers on High Alert as LeBron James Draws Interest From Multiple Teams

LeBron James just wrapped up his eighth season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and at 41, he proved he still has plenty left in the tank. He is a free agent this summer, and the calls to his camp have already started coming in.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on May 18 and shared what he is hearing directly from LeBron's camp.

"Honestly, I think LeBron, more than past years, probably needs even more time with his family, with his inner circle," Charania said. "I do know a lot of teams are calling him and his camp. I spoke to Rich Paul the other day at the Chicago Draft Combine last week, and he told me every contender in the NBA, essentially, since the season ended has placed a call."

"I do know a lot of teams are calling LeBron James and his camp..



The expectation is that he's going to play another season and we will see if it's going to be with the Lakers" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/BSkPNAGOa8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 18, 2026

Rich Paul is LeBron's agent, and when he says every contender has called, that is the reality of where this offseason is headed.

During the regular season, LeBron averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals across 60 games while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. He was the third scoring option behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and it worked well enough that nobody was really worried going into the postseason.

That changed fast when both Doncic and Reaves went down with injuries before the playoffs even started.

That answer showed up fast in the playoffs. LeBron averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds across 10 postseason games, carrying the Lakers past the Rockets in six before falling to the Thunder in the second round. Not bad for a 41-year-old who was supposed to be the third option just weeks earlier.

LeBron James Free Agency 2026: Game Ball Incident and What Shams Is Hearing

What makes the free agency situation even more interesting is what happened off the court. After LeBron broke the record for most combined wins in NBA history, GM Rob Pelinka walked into the locker room with the game ball and handed it to coach JJ Redick for his 100th coaching win instead. Sources told ESPN that LeBron saw it as another example of the Lakers taking him for granted.

That backdrop is exactly why what Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show carries so much weight. Playing next season is the expectation. The question is where.

"The expectation is that he's going to play another season and we will see if it's going to be with the Lakers," Charania said on the show.

It is not a guarantee that LeBron stays in Los Angeles. The door is wide open for him to go elsewhere, and with every contender already placing calls, the Lakers have every reason to be moving fast right now.

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