JJ Redick Explains Why Walker Kessler Was Perfect Fit for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 2-0 on Friday night after defeating their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-117.

This is the first time the Lakers are 2-0 since the 2010-11 season under head coach Phil Jackson. Los Angeles opened up that season by winning eight games in a row.

It's safe to say the Luka Doncic era is off to a strong start, and much of it has to do with Walker Kessler's play.

The newest Lakers big man has been everything the team wanted and more. He's been the Lakers' best player on both ends of the floor, and that was especially true in their contest against the Clippers.

Walker Kessler Has Been Everything and More for the Lakers Thus Far

Kessler was brilliant, and head coach JJ Redick loved what he saw.

After the contest, Redick went so far as to say that his recent play is exactly why the Lakers wanted to acquire him so badly.

“I felt like he was a really good player. He's certainly proven that correct. He's a fantastic basketball player, and I think he'll continue to get better," Redick said.

"And that was one of the reasons that we wanted him, and he was so appealing to us because of his age, and feeling like the fit with our two stars was really good, and someone that can continue to grow and become just a fantastic player in the NBA.”

Kessler played in his second game in the Purple and Gold on Friday and was stellar.

In 35 minutes of action, the 25-year-old scored 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field, grabbed eight rebounds, added three assists and blocked six shots. Once again, Kessler led the team in plus/minus with a +18.

Did the Lakers Give up Too Much for Walker Kessler?

In two games, Kessler has been everything the Lakers could have hoped for. So far, he's recorded 48 points on 84.6% shooting.

Kessler was traded to the Lakers this past offseason and ultimately signed a four-year, $130 million contract via a sign-and-trade with the Jazz in exchange for two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps.

Walker Kessler vs Clippers:



22 PTS 8 REB 6 BLK 3 STL 3 AST 67.9 TS% pic.twitter.com/vKg4NLjX6v — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) October 24, 2026

Although Kessler has shown promise during his time with the Utah Jazz, many questioned whether he could live up to the billing. The price the Lakers paid to acquire him was considered steep, one that many thought Los Angeles would come to regret and bite them in the butt.

However, if the first two games are any indication, the Lakers hit the jackpot with Kessler as their 'A+' center.



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