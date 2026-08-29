Jonathan Kuminga’s Agent Names Deciding Factor in Choosing Timberwolves Over Lakers

After months of rumors and constant speculation, the Los Angeles Lakers fell short in the Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes, as the young forward decided to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Even though the Lakers were rumored to be the favorite to land Kuminga the entire time he was a free agent, with talks of a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks in the works, Kuminga seemingly pivoted at the last minute to join forces with Anthony Edwards rather than Luka Doncic.

Defense the Difference Between Lakers & Timberwolves for Jonathan Kuminga

Apparently, Edwards played a big part in the recruitment of the 23-year-old high-flyer. Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, provided some insight into what was going on behind the scenes that led to his client choosing the Timberwolves over the Lakers in an interview with Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic , noting that the emphasis on defense in Minnesota seemed to tilt the scales.

“Ant was super active in the recruitment of him,” Turner told The Athletic. “One thing he did was focus his message on, we’re gonna really guard here. Everybody looked at the offensive end. JK and I looked more at the defensive end.”

Let’s Be Real: It's Flexibility, Not Defense

It’s interesting that all of a sudden, that defense becomes the difference in this situation when the narrative, the entire time, was how much Kuminga could earn and flexibility.

Throughout the entire process, which was incredibly drawn out after the Hawks declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option for next season, all indications were that the athletic forward wanted as much money as he could get.

Once the free agent market started to dry up, Kuminga’s options became very limited, with teams no longer having much cap space to use to give him the deal he desired.

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Timberwolves, Kuminga can get out of his contract after the upcoming season due to a player option for the 2027-28 NBA season.

If he went to the Lakers, it would have to be in a sign-and-trade deal with the Hawks, which would require a three-year deal, locking him in at $12 million a year.

Clearly, Kuminga wants to go through a prove-it year in an attempt to sign a lucrative long-term deal with Minnesota or elsewhere next summer as an unrestricted free agent. He’s betting on himself, which so far hasn’t worked out for the former first-round draft pick.

Kuminga’s Agent Claims ‘Nobody is Going to Care About Stats or Shots’

Still, Kuminga’s agent maintains it’s the “defensive versatility” of the Timberwolves that led to this surprising decision.

“He made this decision because of the defensive versatility of this team,” Turner said. “Offense is secondary to what he’s thinking about. It’s going to be whatever we gotta do to win that night. Nobody is going to care about stats or shots.”

It’ll be interesting to see how that pans out in what could be a one-year rental, where stats and shots will very much be part of the equation come next summer, when he’ll almost certainly opt out of his deal looking for big long-term money.

Lakers Linked to Bruce Brown

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kuminga off the table, the team will need to look elsewhere to continue upgrading its roster, with a familiar name popping up in the form of Bruce Brown.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Lakers are in the mix for Brown’s services.

“I think he’s in the mix for the Lakers, a team that has had some interest in him for several years now,” Fischer said.

Brown would be a player coming in on a veteran minimum contract and a welcome addition off the bench, bolstering the backcourt with some championship experience.

It remains to be seen if this scenario comes to fruition, but it’s an interesting situation to monitor in the final stretch of the NBA offseason for the Lakers.

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