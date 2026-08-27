Jonathan Kuminga Sweepstakes End With Lakers Facing Major Question

The Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes has finally come to an end after months of rumors and speculation linking the young forward to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After a roster overhaul, the majority of the Lakers’ new-look roster is in place and set for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season, with the team’s acquisition of center Walker Kessler being its biggest move of the summer.

Jonathan Kuminga Spurns Lakers to Sign With Timberwolves

However, the rumors linking the Lakers to Kuminga never went away, with many believing it would be only a matter of time before the 23-year-old landed in Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Kuminga has agreed to a two-year deal with the Timberwolves, joining forces with Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

BREAKING: Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, plus a player option, agent Aaron Turner tells ESPN. Kuminga will be a starter alongside Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert on the West contender. pic.twitter.com/KdtD6YEy9j — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2026

The latest speculation about Kuminga’s next team had him choosing between the Lakers and Timberwolves, who were offering similar roles but different contracts.

If Kuminga had ended up with the Lakers, it would’ve been a three-year deal, required in a sign-and-trade, worth upwards of $12 million per year, which Kuminga wasn’t fond of, given the long-term commitment at that annual salary.

Now he’ll play in Minnesota on a two-year deal with $2 million more per season. He’ll also have a player option for 2027-28, which gives him the flexibility he wanted all along.

Where Do the Lakers Go From Here?

Before the Kuminga news was announced on Wednesday, the Lakers were linked to veteran guard Bruce Brown, who remains an unrestricted free agent.

Brown would be an addition made on a veteran minimum contract and would help bolster the backcourt off the bench.

Bruce Brown to Ayton:



“You’re f*cking terrible” pic.twitter.com/YSkzoXUdVy — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 15, 2026

However, the Lakers already have to make a move to get down to the maximum of 15 players, as they currently have 16 players under contract for next season.

A few players rumored to be on the roster bubble ahead of the deadline to get down to 15 players, which is the season opener on Oct. 21, include Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy and Jarred Vanderbilt.

It remains to be seen where the Lakers go from here in terms of clearing a roster spot or spots to simply get down to 15 or bring in a player like Brown on a one-year deal.

Bruce Brown is an Ideal Fit for the Lakers

Brown is a solid fit in Los Angeles, which the two sides have seemingly agreed upon over the last few years, but a deal never came to fruition.

The veteran guard actually came incredibly close to becoming a Laker back in 2023 after the Denver Nuggets won it all, as he was a hot commodity on the open market and had a three-year deal in place with Los Angeles before the Indiana Pacers swooped in with a two-year, $40 million deal.

The one-time NBA champion doesn’t check the boxes that Kuminga did, as he’s much older at 30, opposed to 23, and doesn’t address the need at the wing position or possess the same athleticism that would fit well with Luka Doncic.

However, Brown has championship experience and is a better three-point shooter, coming off a season in which he shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Lakers Could Pursue Other Trade Scenarios

Another course of action for the Lakers could be to explore other trade scenarios around the league, but this late in the NBA offseason, it’s uncertain which teams might be willing to wheel and deal ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Most teams are set with their rosters after a summer filled with signings and trades.

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though most of the movement in the league is done, there’s always a chance an intriguing trade scenario pops up, giving the Lakers one final chance to improve their roster.

Only time will tell what possibilities emerge for the Lakers now that Kuminga is off the board.

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