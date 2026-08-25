Jonathan Kuminga’s Lakers Decision Could Be Coming Sooner Than Expected

It’s been over a month since the Los Angeles Lakers have been directly linked to potentially pulling off a sign-and-trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks to land forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Since that time, just before the start of NBA free agency in July, a lot has happened for the Lakers: LeBron James left the team, the team made multiple trades, signed several players, and is now being sold for the second time in 14 months.

It has been about as chaotic a summer of change as there could be for the 17-time NBA champions, and they might not be done yet, with Kuminga potentially on the verge of finally making his decision. It has come down to two teams for the 23-year-old, as he’ll pick between the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Earlier this week, a report dropped that Kuminga prefers the Lakers over the Timberwolves, but he’ll have to be locked in for three years due to the rules of a sign-and-trade.

Jonathan Kuminga Sweepstakes is Coming to a Conclusion ‘Soon’

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Kuminga’s decision is coming soon now that it has come down to two teams, with the Lakers seemingly having the edge over the Timberwolves.

Jake Fischer says he thinks Kuminga prefers the Lakers over the Timberwolves and that his decision will come to a conclusion soon 👀



(Via: @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/d1bWv0HPuA — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) August 25, 2026

“Comes down to Minnesota or Los Angeles,” Fischer said. “Kuminga, I think, has seemed to prefer going to the Lakers. They have the most opportunity to negotiate there. …

“That's going to come to some type of conclusion here soon. I thought it could have happened last week, but I still have been told nothing to suggest that Kuminga's situation is not coming down to the Lakers or the Timberwolves.”

Both the Lakers and Timberwolves made major moves over the summer, with Minnesota parting ways with Julius Randle and Naz Reid to go all in with Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, while Los Angeles overhauled its roster to begin the post-LeBron James era, building around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Minnesota and Los Angeles have young squads led by legitimate superstars, and the future could be bright for both franchises, with next season set to be interesting, to say the least, for both revamped rosters.

As for Kuminga, he has the opportunity to start fresh while playing a significant role in Los Angeles or Minnesota. It’ll be interesting to see which team he chooses and how that will impact the franchise he ends up playing for moving forward.

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