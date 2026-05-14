Lakers' Adou Thiero Reveals Major Offseason Focus & NBA Summer League Status

During his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, athletic forward Adou Thiero didn’t see the floor much during the 2025-26 campaign, as he dealt with injuries and found it hard to crack the rotation with veteran players like Rui Hachimura and Jake LaRavia ahead of him on the depth chart.

However, Thiero did make an impression on head coach JJ Redick during the NBA playoffs while playing limited minutes. He made enough of an impact in those short minutes off the bench that LaRavia found it tough to get on the floor.

After the Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated the Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, Thiero spoke to the media for his exit interview and revealed what he’s going to try to work on during the NBA offseason.

Adou Thiero Wants to Become an ‘Impact Player’ for the Lakers

“Getting that shot a lot more consistent, but I'm just getting the confidence to take the open shot when it's there,” Thiero said. “Just keep building on my offensive game. Try to get more comfortable with the speed of the NBA.

“Just try to get myself a little bit more ready for the next season, try to be a little bit more of an impact player for the team.”

With Thiero showing flashes of potential during his limited minutes, he’s gotten the attention of Lakers fans, who will be anxious to see him play as the star attraction for the storied franchise during the NBA Summer League.

Thiero Will ‘Most Likely’ Play in Summer League

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The next chance for Thiero to put his skills on display will be in Las Vegas during the Summer League, and he believes he’ll be playing.

“Most likely,” Thiero said. “I didn’t get to play last year, so I would assume they’ll have me out there this summer.”

Along with Thiero, the Lakers will likely have other young players join him. Los Angeles currently owns the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and doesn’t have a second-round pick, as it ultimately landed with the Golden State Warriors.

It remains to be seen whether Bronny James will play for the team during the Summer League. Other notable players that Thiero might be playing alongside in Las Vegas are Chris Manon and Drew Timme.

The NBA Summer League will take place from July 9-19 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.