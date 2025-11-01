All Lakers

Lakers Announce Deandre Ayton Injury Update vs Heat

Oct 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale (31) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers starting center Deandre Ayton sat out the second half of Friday's impressive 117-112 victory on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After the fact, it was revealed that the big man had been dealing with back spasms, and although he was made available to return in the contest's fourth quarter, he sat out as a precaution.

Now, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Lakers have upgraded his status for Sunday's clash with the ascendant Miami Heat to probable.

This story will be updated...

