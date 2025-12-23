LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest About Lakers Christmas Game

As LeBron James approaches his 41st birthday at the end of December, things are starting to slow down for him.

The star player for the Los Angeles Lakers has been a fixture not only in the NBA for over two decades, but also on Christmas Day.

More often than not, James-led teams feature on the holiday given his high-profile standing as a figurehead within the league.

More news: Vince Carter Reveals Where Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Belongs in NBA GOAT Talks

While those across the world love seeing him showcased on the biggest stage, James may be ready for the annual spectacle to end.

The Lakers will be facing the Houston Rockets on Dec. 25 in what could be the most intriguing game on the docket that day. The 5:00 p.m. PT tip-off will occur from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

When speaking to the media recently, James admitted that he's not looking forward to playing in his 21st career game on Christmas Day.

"I'd much rather be at home with my family. It's a game. It's a game I love. It's a game I watched when I was a kid on Christmas Day watching a lot of the greatest. To play the game on Christmas has always been an honor. I'm going to be completely honest, I would like to be home on the couch with my family all throughout the day. But [my] number is called and I have to go out and perform. I look forward to that."

More news: LeBron James' Next Title Only Counts for Legacy Under One Condition, Claims All-Star

It's understandable that James would be a bit fatigued playing in this game. For most players, they get a temporary break from the schedule being able to celebrate with family and friends.

For James, he's been forced to be out on the road for roughly half of these Christmas games — and even on gamedays when he's at home, it's not a typical day he can enjoy given the fact he has to stay focused.

A Measuring Stick Game

As it pertains to the Lakers, this is a measuring stick sort of contest. Los Angeles is jockeying with Houston for positioning in the loaded Western Conference. The hopes are that Luka Doncic will be available to play after leaving Saturday's game versus the Clippers after suffering a leg contusion.

There's also a possibility Deandre Ayton and Austin Reaves could be back for this showdown as well.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.