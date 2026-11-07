Lakers Face Luka Doncic Uncertainty Ahead of Major Road Test Against Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers have now won four straight games, with superstar guard Luka Doncic lighting up the scoreboard during that span.

Doncic is coming off his best scoring performance of the 2026-27 NBA season thus far, torching the visiting Portland Trail Blazers for a season-high 53 points at Crypto.com Arena.

However, following the team’s eighth win of the season, Doncic was listed on the Lakers’ injury report.

Luka Doncic is Questionable to Face Pistons in Detroit

On Saturday, Doncic’s name appeared on the team’s injury report, as he is reportedly dealing with back tightness, which could keep him sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Luka Doncic is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Pistons pic.twitter.com/lp8vsy60xW — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 7, 2026

Although he hasn’t been ruled out yet, Doncic potentially missing Sunday’s road matchup is unfortunate timing.

Facing the Pistons in Detroit will be arguably the toughest test the Lakers have faced all season, and without Doncic on the floor, things change drastically for the storied franchise.

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